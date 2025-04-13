 Skip navigation
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Drivers anticipate Bristol Cup race to look similar to last spring’s race impacted by tire wear
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler will need an Olympic-sized Sunday to repeat

nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric

Sexton 'silky smooth' as 450 title race heats up

April 12, 2025 08:14 PM
Leigh Diffey, James Stewart, and Ricky Carmichael discuss Chase Sexton's "silky smooth" win at Philadelphia Supercross and the state of the 450 title battle after Round 13.

nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_imsa_longbeach_highlight_250412.jpg
12:39
Highlights: IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
03:06
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
01:00
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
sexton_phlly.jpg
06:40
What riders said after Philadelphia Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
06:55
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown
nbc_sx_roczen_250412.jpg
02:00
Roczen ‘pretty banged up,’ earns podium in Philly
nbc_sx_phillyhl_250412.jpg
22:52
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Philadelphia
nbc_sx_webb_250412.jpg
01:39
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
nbc_sx_sexton_250412.jpg
33
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
nbc_imsa_wickensintv_250412.jpg
01:47
Wickens completes first stint at IMSA’s top level
nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
01:06
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
01:12
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross
Blue_gold_raw.jpg
06:18
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_pl_plupdate_240412.jpg
09:16
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
54
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
nbc_pl_arteaintv_250412.jpg
46
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw with Brentford
nbc_pl_arsvbrehl_250412.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_arsvbrereax_250412.jpg
04:44
Neville: Arsenal have ‘gone backwards’ this season
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman looking to build upon ‘foundation’ of 2024
nbc_pl_bregoalwissav2_250412.jpg
01:48
Wissa blasts Brentford level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoalpartey_250412.jpg
01:31
Partey powers Arsenal in front of Brentford