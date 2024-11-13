 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Anthony Alfredo for incident during Xfinity race at Phoenix
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Dylan Ferrandis face closeup no helmet.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 12, Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_sfupsu_highlight_241112.jpg
Highlights: Penn State routs Saint Francis
nbc_pl_arneslotv3_241112.jpg
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Anthony Alfredo for incident during Xfinity race at Phoenix
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Dylan Ferrandis face closeup no helmet.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 12, Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_sfupsu_highlight_241112.jpg
Highlights: Penn State routs Saint Francis
nbc_pl_arneslotv3_241112.jpg
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Johnson scores 20 points on 8 shots for PSU

November 12, 2024 09:40 PM
Penn State's Puff Johnson made the most of his opportunities, turning eight field goal attempts into 20 points, helping the Nittany Lions win against Saint Francis.