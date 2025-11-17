Skip navigation
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact
Former LIV Golf captain reportedly headed back to DP World Tour
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving's return
November 17, 2025 04:06 PM
Though Sean Tucker turned heads with a massive Week 11 performance, Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak expect his workload to fall off when lead back Bucky Irving returns.
Related Videos
01:20
Pats’ Henderson ‘pushing for’ fantasy RB1 status
01:23
What LaPorta missing Week 11 would mean for Lions
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
01:40
How does Daboll’s firing affect Giants in fantasy?
01:45
RB Henderson finally breaks out against Buccaneers
01:39
Dolphins must get RB Achane the ball going forward
01:34
Taylor could have one of greatest RB seasons ever
01:27
Bears backfield will ‘still be a split’ in Week 10
01:10
Franklin could be top wide receiver on Broncos
01:26
Is WR Wilson must-start in fantasy going forward?
01:23
What to expect of CLE’s Judkins in return vs. NYJ
01:27
Irving managers must be ready to pivot in Week 10
01:27
What Murray’s injury means for Brissett’s outlook
01:15
Hall a bright spot in a ‘lost’ season for Jets
01:31
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans
01:21
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
01:30
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
01:21
Daugherty: JAX not ‘ideal landing spot’ for Meyers
01:22
London can push for top-three fantasy WR status
01:29
Bowers in fantasy tight end tier ‘all by himself’
01:36
Williams’ big Week 9 doesn’t make him a weekly QB1
01:31
Daniels’ injury puts Mariota on fantasy radar
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
01:34
What JAX WR Thomas Jr.'s injury means for Hunter
01:14
Nacua’s return bodes well for Rams, fantasy owners
Latest Clips
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
01:40
Why Allen needs to be in your lineup vs. Texans
01:25
Pick up Wilson if Jacobs is out vs. Vikings
01:29
PIT fantasy implications after Rodgers’ injury
04:30
Le Batard: Broncos’ defense is ‘all-time good’
01:33
Wembanyama and Castle are hurt, now what?
01:30
Has Davis played his last game in a Mavs jersey?
04:59
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase
01:41
Anunoby ‘can’t be dropped’ despite injury
01:33
How White’s return impacts other Bulls guards
13:17
NFL playoff bubble heats up in Week 11
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
09:59
Mitchell adds to Thunder’s ‘scary’ edge
02:51
Sunday Scaries: Jackson, Herbert, Chase, McConkey
01:22
Jeanty, Cowboys spread among MNF best bets
04:50
Tune into MIL-CLE, PHX-POR this week
02:04
Weekend Warriors: Collins, Samuel, Watson
10:00
Unpacking directions for Hornets, Davis
02:44
Walsh, Barnes trending up with strong play
02:02
Krick: ‘This game scares me,’ PIT vs. CHI preview
02:55
Chiefs’ offense is not the juggernaut it once was
02:42
Reviewing SNF’s lack of fantasy production
01:45
Broncos RB Harvey struggles despite starting
04:57
Worst NBA teams bottoming out at historic level
02:12
What is Pelicans’ plan after firing Green?
04:37
Recapping Rams-Seahawks after tight division game
04:02
Brissett ‘understands the assignment’ as AZ QB
04:39
Purdy gives 49ers offense an ‘extra dimension’
