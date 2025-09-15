Odunze could have 'WR1 volume' if offense hums

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Johannes Lochner to retire from bobsled after 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Why Lanto Griffin might’ve been the biggest winner at Procore Championship
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2025 WNBA Awards: Jackie Powell’s picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved, and more
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Top Clips
Packers vs. Browns likely to be lopsided
Titans have ‘realistic’ chance to win vs. Colts
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Johannes Lochner to retire from bobsled after 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Why Lanto Griffin might’ve been the biggest winner at Procore Championship
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2025 WNBA Awards: Jackie Powell’s picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved, and more
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Top Clips
Packers vs. Browns likely to be lopsided
Titans have ‘realistic’ chance to win vs. Colts
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Odunze could have 'WR1 volume' if offense hums
September 15, 2025 04:22 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak assess Rome Odunze's fast start to his sophomore season and how his production could result in WR1 numbers if the Bears can keep the offense humming.
Related Videos
01:39
Bengals are fantasy relevant despite Burrow injury
01:31
Nabers’ ceiling ‘so high’ after Week 2 bounce back
01:12
Lions rebound with huge performance from Goff
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
01:21
Achane’s injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux
01:33
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
Latest Clips
01:24
Packers vs. Browns likely to be lopsided
01:22
Titans have ‘realistic’ chance to win vs. Colts
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
08:11
What are the implications of Stewart’s injury?
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldrige
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
04:54
Chiefs, Eagles both look sluggish offensively
03:29
Bet on offenses in Chargers-Raiders on MNF
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
02:42
Henry, Allen disappoint in Week 2
04:59
Weekend Warriors: Jones, Adams big in Week 2
04:59
Is it time to believe in Jones, Colts?
05:16
Dolphins offense back, Henderson not
02:35
What is Odunze’s fantasy ceiling?
10:40
Manuel: Notre Dame facing tough battle to make CFP
13:47
Week 2 takeaways: Should Bengals go after Cousins?
06:05
Giants passing game thrives vs. Cowboys
03:29
Is it time to worry about Thomas, Hunter?
12:24
Fantasy football fallout of Burrow’s injury
01:45
Steelers’ identity in question facing Patriots
10:19
Dream guards stand out to start 2025 WNBA Playoffs
01:32
Bills-Dolphins could get ugly on TNF
01:50
How Burrow’s injury impacts Bengals’ Week 3 odds
15:00
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
10:28
Jones, Colts show ‘there’s proof in the pudding’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue