Watch Now
Examining Horschel's composure in BMW Champ. win
The Golf Central crew takes a closer look at Billy Horschel's clutch playoff victory at the BMW Championship, including how he remained calm under pressure in the final round.
Up Next
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Watch the top moments from Friday's action in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where players are battling for PGA Tour status.
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.
Rory 'gives himself chance' in BMW PGA Champ.
The Golf Central crew analyze Rory McIlroy's performance heading into the weekend at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship. Watch some of the top shots of Round 2 from McIlroy and the rest of the field.
LIV players score big win from PGA of America
LIV players score big win from PGA of America
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central with all the info on the PGA of America ruling LIV Golf players eligible for the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship -- as well as what it means for the future of harmony in golf.
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
The Golf Central crew reflects on Rory McIlroy's opening round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship, where he got off to a strong start despite losing the head of one of his clubs.
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot
Presidents Cup International Team assistant captain Geoff Ogilvy joins Golf Central to talk about his team's preparation and what he expects from the Royal Montreal.
Højgaard had ‘golf Gods shining on him’
Højgaard had 'golf Gods shining on him'
Golf Central recaps the 2024 Amgen Irish Open, discussing how Rasmus Højgaard was able to pull off the victory after Rory McIlroy left the door cracked open with his final round struggles.
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
The Golf Central crew analyzes what the U.S.'s 2024 Solheim Cup victory does for the legacies of Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang.