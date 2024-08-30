 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Where to watch Sunday’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals

Top Clips

nbc_berry_wradp_240830.jpg
Odunze, Kirk lead late-draft fantasy WR steals
nbc_dps_coloradonorthdakotastaterecap_240830.jpg
Can Hunter succeed in the NFL as a two-way player?
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Where to watch Sunday’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals

Top Clips

nbc_berry_wradp_240830.jpg
Odunze, Kirk lead late-draft fantasy WR steals
nbc_dps_coloradonorthdakotastaterecap_240830.jpg
Can Hunter succeed in the NFL as a two-way player?
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big

August 30, 2024 12:11 PM
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee discuss the prestige of the FedExCup and its format with Scottie Scheffler opening up a big lead, debating if a blowout delivers enough excitement or if changes are needed.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
1:16
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_greeneastlakeintv_240828.jpg
9:45
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_koint_240825__901434.jpg
5:29
Ko reflects on ‘Cinderella’ run after Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
3:51
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyint_240824.jpg
12:37
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_coloradochaos_240824.jpg
5:34
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
Now Playing