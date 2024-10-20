 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Oregon at Purdue
AP Top 25: Oregon is No. 1 for first time since 2012; Vanderbilt enters poll and Michigan drops out
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin three-peats at Skate America, joins exclusive club
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Skate America Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_curtisjonesintv_241020.jpg
Jones shares takeaways from 2-1 win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_llivvchepostgamereax_241020.jpg
Liverpool outlast Chelsea in thrilling 2-1 win
nbc_ffpg_propashotv2_241020.jpg
Daniels, Adams among top NFL Week 7 player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 4

October 20, 2024 01:55 PM
Watch highlights from Round 4 of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Sotogrande in San Roque, Cádiz, Spain, where Julien Guerrier came out on top.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_dpestrellahl_241019.jpg
2:47
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_shrinersrd2reax_241018.jpg
7:11
Weather conditions impact Shriners Children’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_241018.jpg
2:12
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
3:52
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
9:21
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241017.jpg
1:59
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sirakonlpga_241016.jpg
5:00
Sirak picks Korda over Ko for LPGA POY
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomkim_241016.jpg
5:57
Kim adjusting to learning curve entering fall
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexongreg_241016.jpg
3:45
Norman reportedly shifting roles at LIV Golf
Now Playing
nbc_gc_kellytrasamar_241013.jpg
4:32
Trasamar’s memory fuels Kelly at SAS Championship
Now Playing