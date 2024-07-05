Watch Now
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Aramco Team Series, where Leona Maguire earned her first Ladies European Tour win and her fifth overall as a professional.
Up Next
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Jordan Spieth discusses his second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, explaining where he needs to improve and what his mentality will be during the third round of play.
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
The Golf Central crew reacts to Jordan Spieth’s performance on the second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
Aaron Rai discusses how he's gotten off to a flying start at the John Deere Classic through two rounds. Rai finished second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week and still looks for his first win on the PGA Tour.
Langer making final DP World Tour start
Langer making final DP World Tour start
42-time winner Bernhard Langer discusses the feelings surrounding making his last DP World Tour start at the BMW International Open.
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
Watch highlights from Hayden Springer's impressive first round score of 59 at the John Deere Classic.
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
Springer: Tying tournament record 'pretty special'
Hayden Springer reacts to scoring an impressive 59 on the first round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, tying the tournament record and the lowest PGA Tour round this season.
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Jordan Spieth, who has won the John Deere Classic twice, plays trivia with Amy Rogers to see what he remembers from 2015, the last time he played at TPC Deere Run.
Luiten wins court case to play golf at Olympics
Luiten wins court case to play golf at Olympics
Joost Luiten sits down with Golf Central to detail how he sued the Netherlands after not being named to compete at the Olympics despite ranking high enough to qualify.
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Jordan Spieth talks about the shift in his priorities after becoming a father as he prepares to play in the John Deere Classic for the first time in nine years.