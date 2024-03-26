 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
nbc_gt_damonfinau_240326.jpg
Houston Open: Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxbigmomentssea_240326.jpg
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial
nbc_dps_ianeagleinterview_240326.jpg
Inside how Ian Eagle makes his iconic calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

If Scheffler puts well, he's close to 'unbeatable'

March 26, 2024 04:55 PM
Jay Croucher joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler being the favorite to win the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open, and any possible dark horse contenders that are worth considering.
