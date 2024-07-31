 Skip navigation
Podium picks for Olympics men's golf competition

July 31, 2024 08:23 AM
The Golf Central crew makes their bold predictions for their gold, silver, and bronze medal winners for the men's golf competition at the Paris Olympics.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
6:44
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_240731.jpg
6:56
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpresserv2_240730.jpg
5:58
Scheffler: Representing USA at Olympics is special
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hoggard_240730.jpg
6:33
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_puigrahmpresser_240730.jpg
5:45
Rahm: Paris has been an ‘unbelievable experience’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lowrymcilroypresser_240730.jpg
6:59
Lowry, McIlroy ‘focused on preparation’ in Paris
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_olypredictions_240729.jpg
6:41
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_leedayolyint_240729.jpg
3:39
Lee, Day proud to represent Australia at Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schauffeleint_240729.jpg
3:17
Schauffele: Competing at Paris Olympics is special
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_olygolf_240728__607505.jpg
1:09
Don’t overlook European golfers in Paris Olympics
Now Playing