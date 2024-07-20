 Skip navigation
Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024 final round: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Riley Herbst scores last-lap Xfinity win: Indianapolis race results
GOLF: JUL 20 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen grabs three-shot lead at LPGA’s Dana Open

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougalhl_240720.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
nbc_smx_deeganintv_240720.jpg
Deegan back on top after overall win at Washougal
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_240720.jpeg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Burns vaults up leaderboard at The Open in Round 3

July 20, 2024 06:21 PM
Sam Burns shot 65 in the third round of The Open Championship, moving up to a second-place tie entering the final day of play despite finishing the first round 7-over.
