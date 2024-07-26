Watch Now
Lowry: Bearing Ireland's flag is a 'huge honor'
The Golf Channel previews Ireland and the United States' Olympic golf squads, examining how golf has evolved as an Olympic sport over the years.
Up Next
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
Leading early in the 3M Open’s second round, Matthew NeSmith shares how he is managing to stay ahead of the field.
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open
Theegala focused on 'tackling course' at 3M open
Sahith Theegala shares his thoughts on beating the golf course at the 3M Open after shooting five under through the first round.
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Brown 'is going to be a star' after historic week
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss some of the big up-and-coming stars in the game of golf, including Blades Brown after the high school junior joined a historic club at the U.S. Junior Amateur.
Korda, Ko, Saso show ‘variety of styles’ in Paris
Korda, Ko, Saso show 'variety of styles' in Paris
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss the stark differences in how the men and women's top players will approach the Golf National course in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
Hear from Olympic golf returners ahead of Paris
Hear from Olympic golf returners ahead of Paris
Golf Central previews Paris as Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and more Olympic returners speak about what it means to compete in multiple Games.
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Minjee Lee discusses her "up and down year" as she tries to implement new strategies to her game ahead of the CPKC Women's Open.
Horschel has ‘high confidence’ ahead of 3M Open
Horschel has 'high confidence' ahead of 3M Open
Billy Horschel discusses the state of his confidence following a second place finish at The Open Championship as he prepares for the 3M Open.
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
Keegan Bradley’s plans for the 2025 Ryder Cup are already underway, as he picked Webb Simpson to be his first vice captain.
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
CPKC Women's Open 'like the sixth major' for many
Adam Stanley of Sportsnet joins Golf Central to talk about the importance that many LPGA players are placing on the CPKC Women's Open, the keys to winning and some of the more intriguing players in the field.