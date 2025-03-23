How Hovland made it back into the winner's circle

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Seattle Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Indiana at South Carolina
Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke
Proctor, Flagg help No. 1 seed Duke beat Baylor 89-66 to reach Sweet 16 of March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupmiami_250323.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Seattle Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Indiana at South Carolina
Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor at Duke
Proctor, Flagg help No. 1 seed Duke beat Baylor 89-66 to reach Sweet 16 of March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupmiami_250323.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Hovland made it back into the winner's circle

March 23, 2025 07:28 PM
The Golf Central crew takes a closer look at Viktor Hovland's stellar play in Round 4 of the Valspar Championship, including the patience and belief he held in himself over the last 18 months.
Up Next
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
3:28
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spieththomas_250322.jpg
7:17
Spieth, Thomas flourish together in Valspar Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_angryplayers_250322.jpg
2:48
Anger boiling over for players at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250322.jpg
7:15
Hovland in ‘prime position’ as Valspar co-leader
Now Playing
nbc_golf_postgame_bestofsmylie_250321.jpg
3:07
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_postgame_schauffele_250321.jpg
8:01
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
1:37
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spieththomas_250321.jpg
3:22
HLs: Spieth, Thomas improve positions at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hovland_250321.jpg
2:48
Hovland gaining momentum at Valspar Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_andrechiintv_250320.jpg
2:27
Inspiring qualifier Chi feeling support at Valspar
Now Playing