Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 6
Coco Gauff rallies just in time, advances in third-set tiebreaker at Indian Wells
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Simone Manuel posts another statement swim to end Tyr Pro Series meet
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Signature style: API showing what Tour wants in elite events

nbc_wcbk_clarkptsast_240309.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Michigan
nbc_wcbb_michvsiowahilite_240309.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa handle Michigan
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 6
Coco Gauff rallies just in time, advances in third-set tiebreaker at Indian Wells
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Simone Manuel posts another statement swim to end Tyr Pro Series meet
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Signature style: API showing what Tour wants in elite events

nbc_wcbk_clarkptsast_240309.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Michigan
nbc_wcbb_michvsiowahilite_240309.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa handle Michigan
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API

Watch Now

Why Clark wasn't penalized on 18th hole at API

March 9, 2024 07:30 PM
Todd Lewis explains why Wyndham Clark received no penalty from the Arnold Palmer Invitational rules committee after he appeared to touch his ball lying in the rough on the 18th hole.
