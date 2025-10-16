 Skip navigation
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
New Iowa coach Ben McCollum drums up fan support in offseason. Now it’s time for players to deliver
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
USC vs Notre Dame football rivalry: History, head-to-head record, notable games
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
Indiana announces new 8-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth nearly $93 million

nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers

Clark will play again in LPGA's pro-am, The Annika

October 16, 2025 05:51 PM
Golf Central discusses WNBA star Caitlin Clark's return to play in the LPGA's pro-am, The Annika, which will take place Nov. 12. Last year, Clark played alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam.
nbc_golf_dpindia_251015.jpg
3:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
nbc_golf_rorytakes_251015.jpg
8:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tourcardwins_251014.jpg
6:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of greatest days in golf’
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_251014.jpg
3:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
rorythumbnailgolfcentral.jpg
9:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
5:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
jeeno.jpg
6:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
4:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
7:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
8:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_251015.jpg
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
nbc_golf_jeenosoundreax_251012.jpg
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
nbc_golf_kftday3_251011.jpg
12:03
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_251011.jpg
01:00
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_251011.jpg
06:52
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two
05:15
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
nbc_gc_xander_251010.jpg
04:56
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
wmidam_raw.jpg
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_angerrahm_251009.jpg
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
nbc_golf_schauffele_251009.jpg
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
nbc_golf_rahmonso_251008.jpg
06:18
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
nbc_golf_morikawatalk_251008.jpg
11:36
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
nbc_golf_podclip_251008.jpg
10:10
Is golf really ready to become a mainstream sport?
nbc_golf_kftstakes_251007.jpg
08:13
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
nbc_golf_lpgafield_251007.jpg
03:34
The good and bad of LPGA parity
nbc_golf_lannywadkins_251007.jpg
09:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
nbc_golf_ogilvyint_251007.jpg
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_snedekerint_251007.jpg
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
kuchar_penske_raw.jpg
01:05
Kuchar’s confidence shows with play in Jackson
nbc_golf_stacylewis_251004.jpg
02:17
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
nbc_golf_higgo_251004.jpg
03:16
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson
nbc_golf_nellykorda_251004.jpg
55
Nelly ‘a little disappointed’ in not winning Lotte
nbc_golf_tomkim_251003.jpg
06:09
Kim looking to rejoin winner’s circle at Sanderson
nbc_golf_gcblock2_251002.jpg
05:02
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_rexlavclipSDR_251001.jpg
10:17
Will Tiger be U.S. captain for 46th Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_bethann_251001.jpg
09:20
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
05:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility

nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
01:36
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251016(2).jpg
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
nbc_rtf_franklinnews_251016.jpg
13:36
Where Penn State ranks among CFB coaching openings
nbc_dls_kurkjian_251016.jpg
06:29
Big picture statistics of the 2025 MLB season
nbc_dls_smetanaintr_251016.jpg
05:42
Breaking down Kansas-Texas Tech ‘tortilla gate’
nbc_rtf_psucandidates_251016.jpg
11:36
Cignetti, Rhule lead Penn State HC candidates
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
05:58
Notre Dame vs. USC has big playoff implications
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
nbc_rtf_midseasonbracket_251016.jpg
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251016.jpg
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
nbc_rtf_tennbama_251016.jpg
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_dart_251016.jpg
02:15
Dart not a top 20 QB in ‘tough’ matchup vs. DEN
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_prescott_251016.jpg
06:07
Prescott should keep up MVP outings vs. Commanders
jaylen_warren.jpg
03:50
Warren among best prop bets in PIT vs. CIN
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251016.jpg
09:44
Hall, JCM in line for favorable Week 7 matchups
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlovelist_251016.jpg
12:32
Adams set for ‘massive target share’ in London
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251016.jpg
06:54
Pollard could struggle in fantasy amid timeshare
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherhatelist_251016.jpg
02:43
IND’s Pittman Jr. ‘getting by’ in fantasy with TDs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
03:36
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
02:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
ATL-49ers-MPX.jpg
02:06
Falcons should be ‘small favorites’ against 49ers
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
02:06
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_packerscardinals_251016.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals