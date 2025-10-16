Watch Now
Clark will play again in LPGA's pro-am, The Annika
Golf Central discusses WNBA star Caitlin Clark's return to play in the LPGA's pro-am, The Annika, which will take place Nov. 12. Last year, Clark played alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam.
Up Next
DP World India Championship presents challenges
DP World India Championship presents challenges
Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, and other golfers preview the DP World India Championship and explain why this tournament is different than most.
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
McIlroy wants to 'shift narrative' of Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the DP World India Championship to reflect on Team Europe's Ryder Cup win a couple of weeks removed from the tournament.
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of greatest days in golf’
Korn Ferry finale 'one of greatest days in golf'
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to describe the incredible scenes at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship where tour cards were earned by 20 golfers.
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation 'pretty upsetting'
Two weeks after withdrawing before Sunday singles at Bethpage Black, Viktor Hovland shares his thoughts on the Ryder Cup's "envelope rule," sharing why his injury was “pretty upsetting” for himself and Harris English.
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy's motivation after the 45th Ryder Cup, analyzing why "PGA Tour events are not a huge priority for him" and debating if he will experience "regular season complacency."
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
Steve Burkowski joins Golf Central to discuss the impact of the St Andrews Links Collegiate, detailing how "amazing" it is to see Scotland welcome American college golf teams to play on their fields.
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
Thitikul's growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to break down how the extreme heat led to "shocking" conditions at the Buick LPGA Shanghai and the expectations for Jeeno Thitkul closing out the 2025 season.
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
Factors impacting Tiger's seventh back surgery
Dr. John Torres joins Golf Central to detail the implications of Tiger Woods' lumbar disc replacement surgery and the factors relating to his seventh procedure on his back, including recovery time.
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
Watch as 20 Korn Ferry Tour golfers, including Johnny Keefer, Chandler Blanchet, Neal Shipley and Hank Lebioda, earn their PGA Tour cards for next year, a celebration that included selfies, beverages and lots of smiles.