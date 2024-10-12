Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 2
Check out the best shots from the second round of action at the FedEx Open de France at Le Golf National.
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 1
Check out the best shots from the first round of action in the FedEx Open de France at Golf National.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 4
Check out the best shots and top moments from the final round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Hatton emotional after third Dunhill Links title
Tyrrell Hatton reflects on winning a record third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, recounting how he survived a late scare to secure the win and the significance of having his father there.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots and top moments from the third round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots and top moments from the second round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and top moments from the first round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
Golf Today previews the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, discussing how some of the top stars will be competing at St. Andrews, including the pairing of PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan with Jay Monahan and Rory McIlroy.
Highlights: 2024 Open de España, Final Round
Watch the best shots and highlights from the final round and subsequent playoff of the 2024 Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.