MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
2023 NWSL Championship - Skills Challenge
A Heart for Soccer, A Mission for Medicine: Nigerian Footballer Michelle Alozie’s Journey to Paris
Noah Gragson FRM.jpg
Front Row Motorsports signs Noah Gragson

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardpraceintv_240710.jpg
Vingegaard reflects on ‘emotional’ Stage 11 win
TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_rogliccrash_240710.jpg
Roglic crashes on tight corner during Stage 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Picking Bradley as Ryder Cup captain carries risk

July 10, 2024 12:21 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Keegan Bradley's appointment as the captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team saying the hire could "backfire" on the PGA of America.
nbc_golf_gcpod_bradleycaptain_240710.jpg
6:38
Picking Bradley as Ryder Cup captain carries risk
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
4:18
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
3:56
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
popert.jpg
6:38
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_johnwoodintv_240709.jpg
4:13
Bradley should lead ‘controversy-free’ Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gc_brysonontigerkeegan_240709.jpg
5:47
Tiger, DeChambeau react to Bradley’s captaincy
nbc_golf_goingforgreenv2_240709.jpg
18:01
Best bets for Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_gt_whanintv_240709.jpg
7:24
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gt_keeganroundtable_240709.jpg
10:12
‘Stupefying’ or ‘genius’ move to appoint Bradley captain?
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyreact_240709.jpg
9:31
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
