Picking Bradley as Ryder Cup captain carries risk
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Keegan Bradley's appointment as the captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team saying the hire could "backfire" on the PGA of America.
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss key players heading into the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, including Ally Ewing, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu.
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Learn about the moving story of Rose Veldman, a golfer who lost her legs in a 2010 Haiti earthquake when she sacrificed herself to save a young girl amid the devastation.
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the second day of play.
Bradley should lead ‘controversy-free’ Ryder Cup
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team manager John Wood joins Golf Central to discuss Keegan Bradley being named team captain, explaining why he believes the 38-year-old will be "amazing" in the role.
Tiger, DeChambeau react to Bradley’s captaincy
Todd Lewis reports on Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods releasing statements regarding Keegan Bradley being announced as the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.
Best bets for Genesis Scottish Open
Brad Thomas and Brentley Romine discuss the best bets for upcoming golf tournaments, including the Genesis Scottish Open, Evian Championship and ISCO Championship.
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open
As the third iteration of the U.S Adaptive Open plays out, USGA CEO Mike Whan joins Golf Today to discuss the positive atmosphere at Sand Creek Station and the importance of inclusion in growing the game of golf.
‘Stupefying’ or ‘genius’ move to appoint Bradley captain?
Shane Ryan, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today to discuss Keegan Bradley being named captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team.