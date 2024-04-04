 Skip navigation
Top News

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One
Nelly Korda off to slow start in bid for four-in-a-row as Sei Young Kim leads Match Play
International Series Macau - Round Two
Tour veterans ‘can’t imagine’ returning after 12 years away, like Anthony Kim
2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT

Top Clips

nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
nbc_golf_lpgaday1_240403.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1

Watch Now

Will McIlroy's latest Masters game plan work?

April 3, 2024 08:15 PM
The Golf Channel Podcast discusses Rory McIlroy's outlook at Augusta, where they highlight the effort he's put into making adjustments that will better position him for success at the Masters.
nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
4:23
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
4:31
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
nbc_golf_lpgaday1_240403.jpg
4:34
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1
nbc_golf_rexlav_micolry_240403.jpg
6:50
Will McIlroy’s latest Masters game plan work?
nbc_golf_leeinterview_240403.jpg
1:57
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
nbc_gt_aonsegmentsponsored_240403.jpg
5:54
Pavon leads Aon Next 10; Garnett atop Aon Swing 5
nbc_gt_hoggardanddeskreaction_240403.jpg
10:10
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_valero_240403.jpg
1:15
Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players
nbc_golf_fluff_240402.jpg
6:03
‘Love of the game’ drives longtime caddie Cowan
nbc_golf_couplesaugusta_240402.jpg
2:03
Couples, LaCava revisit 1992 Masters victory
