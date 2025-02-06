Watch Now
The fine line of fan behavior at WM Phoenix Open
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the WM Phoenix Open and share their expectations regarding fan behavior and how the players might respond.
Scheffler reflects on ‘challenging’ Round 1
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his opening round at the Genesis Invitational, including getting off to good start and maintaining his rhythm through difficult weather conditions.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Relive the standout moments from the first round of the Genesis Invitational, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
McCarthy: ‘It wasn’t much fun’ at Genesis Invit.
PGA Tour golfers react to the less-than-ideal weather conditions in the first round of the Genesis Invitational.
Wagner: McIlroy has ‘finite’ perspective on LIV
Johnson Wagner and Cara Banks reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments on the influence of LIV Golf and how the Tour needs to "get over" how we got here in order to unify the game of golf once again.
LPGA implements pace of play policy
The Golf Central crew discussrd the LPGA's new Pace of Play Policy and penalties, Nelly Korda's positive comments about the rule and if this sets a precedent for the PGA to follow.
Monahan gives insight on Trump meeting
Kira K. Dixon talks with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan about the details of his meeting with President Donald Trump.
Inside ‘layered’ PGA Tour and Trump meeting
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the finer details of what the PGA Tour and President Donald Trump discussed after Commissioner Jay Monahan talked about the meeting during his media availability.
Morikawa responds to Glover’s remarks on AimPoint
Golf Today unpacks Collin Morikawa's response to Lucas Glover's suggestion that AimPoint should be banned on the PGA Tour and if this solely boils down to pace of play and on the putting green.
McIlroy: Moving forward is ‘best for everyone’
Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy explains the need for reunification between the PGA Tour and LIV, and the influence President Trump can have on the game of golf.