 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corbin Burnes
Mixing It Up: Montgomery changing his mix, Burnes adding more movement
Baltimore RAVENS Graphic copy.jpg
Odell Beckham Jr.'s new approach with Baltimore Ravens
Miami DOLPHINS Graphic copy.jpg
Tua Tagovailoa’s new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bowman_230807.jpg
Bowman spins after Gilliland pinched into wall
nbc_csu_49erstowatch_230807.jpg
McKivitz needs to take leap for 49ers’ O-line
nbc_csu_cowboytowatch_230807.jpg
Mazi one of the ‘disruptors’ on Cowboys defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corbin Burnes
Mixing It Up: Montgomery changing his mix, Burnes adding more movement
Baltimore RAVENS Graphic copy.jpg
Odell Beckham Jr.'s new approach with Baltimore Ravens
Miami DOLPHINS Graphic copy.jpg
Tua Tagovailoa’s new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bowman_230807.jpg
Bowman spins after Gilliland pinched into wall
nbc_csu_49erstowatch_230807.jpg
McKivitz needs to take leap for 49ers’ O-line
nbc_csu_cowboytowatch_230807.jpg
Mazi one of the ‘disruptors’ on Cowboys defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Thomas resurging despite missing playoffs?

August 7, 2023 12:45 PM
Golf Today discusses the drama-filled weekend at the Wyndham Championship, where Justin Thomas lipped out to miss the FedExCup Playoffs by one spot. However, Thomas started to show signs of his game coming back.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_lucasglover_230807.jpg
4:20
Glover: Mindset switch authored Wyndham win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_modellocalrule_230807.jpg
9:09
PGA of America pushes back on proposed MLR
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_gchitv2_230802.jpg
3:33
Who are the standout players from the season?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
6:16
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_seawellint_230802.jpg
7:54
Seawell walks down memory lane post Hodges victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
7:21
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
6:22
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mediateint_230802.jpg
11:07
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lewisseg_230802.jpg
6:21
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_brownint_230802.jpg
11:28
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
3:50
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
7:07
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
Now Playing