Lopez reflects on first-ever Solheim Cup
World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez joins Golf Today to discuss playing in the first-ever Solheim Cup and what it meant to represent the United States.
Dinh recaps U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur comeback
Kimberly Dinh joins Golf Today to recap her U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur win and discuss her career of being a senior research specialist at Dow Chemical Company.
Schauffele: Ryder Cup will be ‘a dogfight’
Xander Schauffele joins Golf Today to talk about the upcoming Ryder Cup, why he succeeds alongside Patrick Cantlay in a team setting and more.
Nguyen prepping for PURE Insurance Championship
Brianna Nguyen, a high school golfer and First Tee volunteer in Seattle, talks about preparing for the PURE Insurance Championship, how the First Tee has helped her grow as a person and more.
Relive U.S. clinching win at 2020 Ryder Cup
Captained by Wisconsin native Steve Stricker, the United States won the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in historic fashion.
Kang testing Solheim course without usual clubs
Members of the U.S. Solheim Cup Team discuss moving on from the pod system and Danielle Kang talks about the curious case of her absent golf clubs.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
Sam Burns' putting and match play excellence makes him an invaluable part of the U.S. Team at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rickie Fowler
After bouncing back from swing issues, a lack of confidence and tons of outside scrutiny, Rickie Fowler is poised to continue his "feel-good story" in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
Expectations for Lewis, Thompson at Solheim Cup
Kay Cockerill joins Golf Today to preview the captain's matchup at the Solheim Cup, how Lexi Thompson can rebound from recent struggles, and what to expect from the rookies.