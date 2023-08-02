Watch Now
Will Burns fulfill his 'biggest goal of the year?'
Todd Lewis catches up with Sam Burns amid his quest for a spot on the Ryder Cup team, as well as Stewart Cink after he was named vice captain.
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Hailey Hunter reports from Frisco, Texas at the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, where some of golf's top brands previewed new gear ushering in the future of women's golf fashion.
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
Golf's Bryan brothers, Wesley and George, join the show to describe what it was like to compete against each other in playoff holes at the Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier, where Wesley sent his brother packing.
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour
The Golf Channel crew welcomes Akshay Bhatia, who shares his unique journey in becoming a first-time winner on the PGA Tour.
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate joins the Golf Today crew to discuss his two Wyndham Championship victories, overcoming struggles in his personal life, affinity for barefoot golf and disdain for LIV Golf.
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board
Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Licensing for the PGA Tour, Len Brown, shares how Tiger Woods will be a great addition to the policy board as someone who can use his voice for positive change.
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
With the new FedEx Cup rule where the top 70 players advance to the playoffs, Jimmy Dunne and Trip Eisenhower break down if Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia, has a shot at the playoffs.
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
Lee Hodges joins the show to discuss his first career PGA Tour win, a runaway 7-stroke victory at the 3M Open this past weekend.
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
Ron Green Jr. joins the Golf Today crew highlighting the announcement that Tiger Woods is joining the PGA Tour policy board and the FedEx Cup playoff standings.
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players
The Wyndham Championship holds high stakes in the FedEx Cup playoff standings, and players on the bubble are keenly aware.
Faxon fed up with scrutiny on Rory’s putting
Brad Faxon joins Golf Today on his 62nd birthday to sound off on recent scrutiny regarding Rory McIlroy's putting, recap the top moments of his professional career and discuss what it means to be a putting ace.
Griffin not caught up in FedEx Cup standings
Ben Griffin talks with the Golf Today crew about how he factors being on the FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble into his approach to the Wyndham Championship and reflects on his season.
Several big names lie on FedEx Cup playoff bubble
Shotlink Graphics senior manager Luis Rivera joins Golf Today to break down the big names on the bubble of the FedEx Cup and forecast what those players need to do at the Wyndham Championship to earn a playoff spot.