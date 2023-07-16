 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jett Lawrence leads field.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 24 at Spring Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230716.jpg
Barkley: ‘I’m not used to making birdies’
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15posthit_230716.jpg
Velde breaks down Stage 15 of the Tour de France
nbc_indy_torontobigcrash_230716.jpg
Lap 1 caution after multi-car wreck in Toronto

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jett Lawrence leads field.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 24 at Spring Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230716.jpg
Barkley: ‘I’m not used to making birdies’
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15posthit_230716.jpg
Velde breaks down Stage 15 of the Tour de France
nbc_indy_torontobigcrash_230716.jpg
Lap 1 caution after multi-car wreck in Toronto

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4

July 16, 2023 02:00 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the final day of action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where Rory McIlroy took home the victory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230716.jpg
1:39
Barkley: ‘I’m not used to making birdies’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorywinintv_230716.jpg
3:01
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_barbrd3hl_230715.jpg
5:31
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230715.jpg
1:26
Fleetwood makes big move at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_trevorconeintv_230715.jpg
1:59
Cone’s ball-striking ‘coming around’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
9:46
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stephcurryacereact_230715.jpg
2:12
Curry watches back ace, shoots hoops at ACC
Now Playing
nbc_pga_golf_scottishopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
16:14
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aaronrodgersintv_230715.jpg
2:31
Rodgers feels love from Jets, Packers fans at ACC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dougpedersonintv_230715.jpg
1:08
Pederson: Jaguars still chasing AFC elite
Now Playing
nbc_golf_larrycharlesjostintv_230715.jpg
1:33
Barkley, Jost, Larry the Cable Guy make fun group
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd2hl_230714.jpg
5:26
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 2
Now Playing