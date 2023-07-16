Watch Now
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the final day of action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where Rory McIlroy took home the victory.
Barkley: ‘I’m not used to making birdies’
Kira K. Dixon interviews Charles Barkley as he talks over some of his redeeming play on the final day of the American Century Championship, featuring back-to-back birdies.
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish
Rory McIlroy reacts to winning the Genesis Scottish Open, including his tremendous birdie on the 18th to cap off a 4-under back nine. McIlroy discusses the momentum his win provides for the remainder of the season.
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the Barbasol Championship, where rookie Trevor Cone surpassed Lucas Glover to sit atop the leaderboard.
Fleetwood makes big move at Genesis Scottish Open
Tommy Fleetwood enhances his chances for a Genesis Scottish Open win after a big third round and the Golf Central crew looks at he has progressed throughout the tournament.
Cone’s ball-striking ‘coming around’
Trevor Cone shares the momentum he found in Round 3 of the Barbasol Championship that resulted in the rookie posting a career-low 63.
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
Check out highlights from Round 2 of the 2023 American Century Championship, where star athletes and celebrities went head-to-head on the links at Lake Tahoe.
Curry watches back ace, shoots hoops at ACC
Steph Curry reacts to his ace at the American Century Championship and goes for his usual type of long-range bomb on No. 17.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Rodgers feels love from Jets, Packers fans at ACC
Aaron Rodgers talks about his eagerness to reserve time for the American Century Championship every year ahead of beginning his first season with the New York Jets.
Pederson: Jaguars still chasing AFC elite
Doug Pederson talks with Kira K. Dixon about playing during the second round of the 2023 American Century Championship and what he's looking for from his Jaguars this upcoming NFL season.
Barkley, Jost, Larry the Cable Guy make fun group
Kira K. Dixon talks with Charles Barkley, Colin Jost and Larry the Cable Guy about the level of play in their group during the second round of the 2023 American Century Championship.