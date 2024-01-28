 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as U.S. figure skating champion
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
After eagle-birdie finish, Korda beats Ko in playoff at LPGA Drive On
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
Three-putt bogey, Nelly deny Lydia her final Hall-of-Fame point

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_driveonrd4_240128.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_kointv_240128.jpg
Ko glad to contend once again despite playoff loss
nbc_imsa_overallwinners_240128.jpg
Team Penske celebrates after competitive Rolex 24

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as U.S. figure skating champion
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
After eagle-birdie finish, Korda beats Ko in playoff at LPGA Drive On
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
Three-putt bogey, Nelly deny Lydia her final Hall-of-Fame point

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_driveonrd4_240128.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_kointv_240128.jpg
Ko glad to contend once again despite playoff loss
nbc_imsa_overallwinners_240128.jpg
Team Penske celebrates after competitive Rolex 24

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda: 'Gave myself a chance' to win LPGA Drive On

January 28, 2024 05:49 PM
Nelly Korda reflects on the final round of the LPGA Drive on Championship, where she won in front of her hometown crowd on the second playoff hole in a thrilling finish vs. Lydia Ko.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_driveonrd4_240128.jpg
8:56
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_kointv_240128.jpg
1:29
Ko glad to contend once again despite playoff loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_kordaintv_240128.jpg
1:03
Korda: ‘Gave myself a chance’ to win LPGA Drive On
Now Playing
LPGA Drive On Championship - Round Three
6:53
Highlights: Korda grabs 4-shot lead at LPGA Drive On
Now Playing
nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
6:51
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadriveonrd1hls_240125.jpg
6:41
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240125.jpg
1:19
Korda relishing hometown support at LPGA Drive On
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lydiakointv_240122.jpg
7:29
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
8:54
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
3:01
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC
Now Playing