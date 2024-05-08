 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Benjamin Thomas
Thomas takes biggest road win of his career in Giro d’Italia Stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader’s pink jersey
Naomi Osaka
Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open; Darderi eliminates Shapovalov
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-OLY-PARIS-2024-TORCH
Olympic Flame arrives in France for torch relay lead up to Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisreport_240508.jpg
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
nbc_simms_draftkings_240508.jpg
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Korda reflects on Met Gala as she aims for history

May 8, 2024 12:25 PM
Nelly Korda discusses conditions at Upper Montclair Country Club, her Met Gala experience and how she's preparing for the Cognizant Founders Cup while aiming for a sixth straight LPGA victory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordapresser_240508.jpg
16:29
Korda reflects on Met Gala as she aims for history
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_shawintv_240507.jpg
5:48
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordametgala_240507.jpg
7:04
Korda attends Met Gala amid historic LPGA tour run
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1_240506.jpg
6:39
Roundtable: Korda’s story alongside LPGA’s best
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_240430.jpg
5:34
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hannahgreeninterview_240428.jpg
1:55
Green caps off ‘amazing week’ with victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jmeaglefinalround_240428.jpg
9:23
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_greenintv_240427.jpg
1:30
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_240427.jpg
7:47
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd2hls_240426.jpg
6:24
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
Now Playing