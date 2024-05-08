Watch Now
Korda reflects on Met Gala as she aims for history
Nelly Korda discusses conditions at Upper Montclair Country Club, her Met Gala experience and how she's preparing for the Cognizant Founders Cup while aiming for a sixth straight LPGA victory.
Nelly Korda discusses conditions at Upper Montclair Country Club, her Met Gala experience and how she's preparing for the Cognizant Founders Cup while aiming for a sixth straight LPGA victory.
Fresh off of winning the John Shippen Cognizant Cup to earn the chance to compete in the Cognizant Founders Cup, amateur Ashley Shaw expresses her excitement about competing with the pros.
Nelly Korda, who is eyeing her sixth straight LPGA tour win this weekend at the Cognizant Founders Cup, took part in fashion’s biggest night, attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in New York City.
The Golf Today roundtable debates how Nelly Korda's historic run of five-straight LPGA victories compares to the sport's greats and why this "building story" isn't bigger than it is.
Allisen Corpuz joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Women's Open Media Day at Lancaster Country Club, her USWO defense, how last year's win is still sinking in, Nelly Korda, her friendship with Sahith Theegala and more.
Hannah Green discusses her amazing week and comfort level on the course after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday.
Watch final round highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Hannah Green discusses the wind being a factor on the back nine and putting herself in a chance to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday.
Watch Round 3 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.