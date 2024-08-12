Watch Now
Rai 'patient and focused' en route to Wyndham win
Aaron Rai speaks with the media after clinching the first victory of his PGA Tour career at the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Up Next
Greyserman to ‘learn from mistakes’ at Sedgefield
Greyserman to 'learn from mistakes' at Sedgefield
Seeking his first career win on the PGA Tour, Max Greyserman couldn't come up with a victory at the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after giving up a four-shot lead late in Round 4.
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round
Women's golf set for 'unpredictable' final round
The Golf Central crew make their predictions for the final round of the women's Olympic golf competition, as Morgane Metraux and Lydia Ko are atop the leaderboard heading into the last day.
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
Todd Lewis breaks down the latest weather conditions for the 2024 Wyndham Championship after a tropical storm terrorized Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez's life and legacy
The Golf Central team honors Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez’s storied career on and off the green after the World Golf Hall of Fame member died at 88.
Olympic women’s golf unpredictable after 36 holes
Olympic women's golf unpredictable after 36 holes
With two rounds left in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament, the storylines are rampant -- from Lydia Ko to Nelly Korda to Morgane Metraux to Mariajo Uribe -- and it's impossible to predict how they'll end.
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour chief referee Ken Tackett discusses Tropical Storm Debby postponing Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship and how the PGA Tour will fit in 72 holes -- whether 36 come on Sunday or the tournament ends Monday.
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
Golf Central's Todd Lewis explains how the FedExCup will honor Grayson Murray before interviewing Victor Perez, Brendon Todd, Seamus Power and Lucas Glover ahead of the Wyndham Championship.
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
Podium picks for Olympics men's golf competition
The Golf Central crew makes their bold predictions for their gold, silver, and bronze medal winners for the men's golf competition at the Paris Olympics.
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
Previewing Paris Olympics men's golf competition
The Golf Central crew look ahead to the men's golf competition and discuss the biggest names to watch at the Paris Olympics.