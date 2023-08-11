 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer
Carissa Moore, John John Florence qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics in surfing
oly_atw400_nationals_230708_1920x1080_2242880579701.jpg
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hunterpostwinintv_230811.jpg
McElrea wins ‘hardest race’ at Indy NXT GP
indycarnxtroadcourse.jpg
Highlights: McElrea wins Indy NXT Grand Prix
nbc_indy_grahamrahalpole_230811.jpg
Diffey calls Rahal’s Gallagher Grand Prix pole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer
Carissa Moore, John John Florence qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics in surfing
oly_atw400_nationals_230708_1920x1080_2242880579701.jpg
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hunterpostwinintv_230811.jpg
McElrea wins ‘hardest race’ at Indy NXT GP
indycarnxtroadcourse.jpg
Highlights: McElrea wins Indy NXT Grand Prix
nbc_indy_grahamrahalpole_230811.jpg
Diffey calls Rahal’s Gallagher Grand Prix pole

Watch Now

FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 2

August 11, 2023 06:13 PM
Relive the best shots from Round 2 at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
nbc_golf_seabournmoment_v3_230811.jpg
0:51
‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_ewinganalysis_230811.jpg
5:34
Ewing’s ‘remarkable’ Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lpga_aigopenrd2_230811.jpg
14:29
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_cdw_stjuderd1_230810.jpg
1:11
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_pga_round1_230810.jpg
7:28
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcllroy_230809.jpg
4:51
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_230809.jpg
3:35
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
nbc_golf_gt_coody_230809.jpg
4:09
Coody secures PGA Tour card for 2024
nbc_golf_gt_maxwellmoldovan_230809.jpg
4:07
Moldovan makes headway on PGA Tour University
nbc_golf_gt_bengriffin_v2_230809.jpg
9:21
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
nbc_golf_gt_dixonhit_230809.jpg
5:31
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
nbc_golf_gt_pgaofamerica_230808.jpg
12:34
Are ‘fundamentals’ being lost in rollback rule?
