How businesslike Cantlay won 2022 BMW Champ.
Relive how Patrick Cantlay's "all business all the time" approach helped himwin the 2022 BMW Championship.
Rahm ready to succeed again at BMW Championship
Jon Rahm talks about what has changed for him since he won the BMW Championship in 2020 and how he is looking to finish strong in the FedExCup Playoffs.
Glover makes big move in the FedEx Cup standings
Lucas Glover earned back-to-back wins after claiming victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and made a huge leap to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings.
How serious is Mickelson’s alleged golf gambling?
Golf Today welcomes Jaime Diaz for a roundtable discussion about Lucas Glover's chances to earn a spot on the Ryder Cup team, the severity of the gambling allegations against Phil Mickelson and PGA loyalty compensation.
PGA Tour returns to Chicago for BMW Championship
PointsBet sportsbook senior editor Teddy Greenstein joins Golf Today to discuss Chicago's golf scene and tackle some Windy City trivia ahead of the upcoming BMW Championship.
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Megan Schofill joins Golf Today to discuss the emotions of her U.S. Women's Amateur win, her future golf plans, her various superstitions and her boyfriend/caddie's 4 a.m. alarm on the morning of the final round.
Wadkins disappointed in Mickelson, allegations
World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins talks about Lucas Glover's hot run and the allegations of Phil Mickelson placing bets on the 2012 Ryder Cup team.
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour
Golf Today discusses Lilia Vu's ascendence on the LPGA Tour after winning two major championships and gaining the No. 1 ranking.
Could Glover ride hot finish to a Ryder Cup spot?
Golf Today talks about Lucas Glover's success in his 40s and debates whether his back-to-back wins late in the season will be good enough to get him a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Glover: ‘Fought hard enough’ to win FedEx St. Jude
Lucas Glover discusses battling to get into the playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and winning his second straight PGA Tour event.
Highlight: 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rd. 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.