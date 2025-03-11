Watch Now
Monahan's tone takes 'dramatic' shift on PIF talks
Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard analyze the "dramatic" shift in Jay Monahan's tone when addressing PIF talks and the what the PGA Tour could expect if a deal does not materialize.
Monahan reaffirms ‘commitment’ to unifying golf
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes questions from reporters at The Players Championship, expanding on pace-of-play initiatives, the state of PIF negotiations, and much more.
Morikawa rebounding from runner-up finish at API
Before shifting focus to The Players Championship, Collin Morikawa looks back on what went wrong in his second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and discusses how he is moving forward.
Thomas: Ongoing PGA Tour, LIV limbo is ‘draining’
Ahead of The Players Championship, Justin Thomas discusses the fatigue that has set in amongst players regarding the lack of resolution between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
The Live From desk discusses Tiger Woods' narrow loss at The Players Championship in 2000, the improvements he made from 1999 into 2000 and why he may have pushed too far in his pursuit of perfection.
Malnati on ‘rewarding’ but ‘miserable’ pro life
PGA Tour 'grinder' Peter Malnati talks about his up-and-down journey as a professional golfer, being with Grayson Murray on his last round and why he supported a policy shrinking the number of exempt members.
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
Johnson Wagner tries to replicate Hal Sutton's impressive second shot on 18 at The Players Championship in 2000 in windier conditions with a four-iron, and the results weren't the same to say the least.
Top shots from 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, including best shots from winner Russell Henley.
HLs: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
Bradley after -8 Rd 4: My kids are good luck charm
Keegan Bradley closed out the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a final round 64 while becoming the first person to ever break 30 on either side at Bay Hill. Part of the credit, he says, goes to his kids.