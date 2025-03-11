 Skip navigation
PGA Tour unveils changes to pace of play policy
PGA Tour unveils changes to pace of play policy
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
Beliefs on team golf — spoken and left unsaid — at the heart of golf’s future
Michigan State
No. 7 Michigan St. and No. 22 Michigan could be headed for another showdown in Big Ten Tournament

Examining Fernandes' free kick against Arsenal
Examining Fernandes’ free kick against Arsenal
Steelers would 'level up' with Rodgers at QB
Steelers would ‘level up’ with Rodgers at QB
Why Bournemouth should be upset with Spurs draw
Why Bournemouth should be upset with Spurs draw

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
PGA Tour unveils changes to pace of play policy
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
Beliefs on team golf — spoken and left unsaid — at the heart of golf’s future
Michigan State
No. 7 Michigan St. and No. 22 Michigan could be headed for another showdown in Big Ten Tournament

nbc_pl_genxgbrunofreekickv2_250311.jpg
Examining Fernandes’ free kick against Arsenal
nbc_dps_riddickintv_250311_250311.jpg
Steelers would ‘level up’ with Rodgers at QB
nbc_pl_genxgbournemouthv2_250311.jpg
Why Bournemouth should be upset with Spurs draw

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Monahan's tone takes 'dramatic' shift on PIF talks

March 11, 2025 12:33 PM
Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard analyze the "dramatic" shift in Jay Monahan's tone when addressing PIF talks and the what the PGA Tour could expect if a deal does not materialize.
nbc_golf_lf_monahanpresser_250311.jpg
38:33
Monahan reaffirms ‘commitment’ to unifying golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawapresser_250311.jpg
9:32
Morikawa rebounding from runner-up finish at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_justinthomaspresser_250311.jpg
4:02
Thomas: Ongoing PGA Tour, LIV limbo is ‘draining’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_tiger2k_250310.jpg
9:10
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_malnatiintv_250310.jpg
6:51
Malnati on ‘rewarding’ but ‘miserable’ pro life
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnersutton_250310.jpg
6:52
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_250310.jpg
1:31
Top shots from 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_palmerfinalrdhl_250309.jpg
13:30
HLs: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round
Now Playing
puertompx.jpg
7:55
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradleyint_250309.jpg
1:25
Bradley after -8 Rd 4: My kids are good luck charm
Now Playing