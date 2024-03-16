Watch Now
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
Johnson Wagner describes what makes No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass so difficult, taking a shot to prove how strenuous it can be.
Up Next
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
Johnson Wagner describes what makes No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass so difficult, taking a shot to prove how strenuous it can be.
Schauffele’s putting has made ‘the difference’
Schauffele's putting has made 'the difference'
Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley analyze Xander Schauffele's Round 3 performance at The Players Championship, explaining why he has "a lot to prove" heading into Round 4.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
Check out the best moments from Round 3 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Xander Schauffele has the lead.
Harman discusses strong Round 3 at The Players
Harman discusses strong Round 3 at The Players
Brian Harman reflects on his 64 in Round 3 at The Players Championship, where he's near the top of a star-studded leaderboard.
Scheffler putting up a ‘good fight’ at The Players
Scheffler putting up a 'good fight' at The Players
Scottie Scheffler chats with Damon Hack about his neck injury at The Players Championship and how he's battling through the pain to remain in contention.
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
Maverick McNealy holes out in spectacular fashion from 43 yards out to birdie No. 14, the most difficult hole at The Players Championship on the day.
The Players’ mystique in full force after 50 years
The Players' mystique in full force after 50 years
There's no setting or history on the PGA Tour quite like The Players Championship. Who will add their name to the event's legacy this year?
Ghim shoots clutch 63-foot chip-in at No. 17
Ghim shoots clutch 63-foot chip-in at No. 17
After hitting a tee shot that barely stayed on the green, Doug Ghim shoots a 63-foot chip-in for birdie at No. 17 in Round 3 of The Players Championship.
PGA Tour Policy Board could meet Saudi investors
PGA Tour Policy Board could meet Saudi investors
Rex and Lav provide the latest update on the PGA Tour-PIF negotiations, where player directors have been "strongly encouraged" to meet with Saudi investors.
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
Check out the best, and worst shots from the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Round 2 of The Players Championship.
Attempting to re-create McIlroy’s impressive shot
Attempting to re-create McIlroy's impressive shot
Johnson Wagner joins Live From and attempts to re-create Rory McIlroy's "tremendous" shot during The Players Championship 2024.