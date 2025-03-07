Watch Now
JT jokes about 2021 Players bounce: Not THAT lucky
Justin Thomas joins Smylie Kaufman and Kevin Kisner on Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, jokingly downplaying his bounce on 18 in the 2021 Players Championship before admitting it was indeed extremely fortunate.
Day: Special to shake Palmer’s hand after 2016 API
Jason Day joins Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, reflecting on his Arnold Palmer Invitational win in 2016, shaking hands with the golf legend afterward and how he closed out the win.
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark
Watch the moment where Wyndham Clark got relief at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after cameras determined his third tee shot landed in his own pitch mark.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida.
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
Joe LaCava III, Patrick Cantlay's caddie, walks and talks with Golf Channel during the Arnold Palmer Invitational to discuss his son following in his footsteps and his first win as a caddie.
Si Woo Kim records chip-in birdie at Bay Hill
After getting a free drop from the camera stand, Si Woo Kim nailed a chip-in birdie on No. 18 at Bay Hill in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 1
Relive the best shots and standout moments from first-round action at the Puerto Rico Open, taking place at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
How Bay Hill embodies Palmer’s spirit, play style
Get some insight on Bay Hill, the site of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, to understand how the course and tournament that bear his name embody the legendary golfer.
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches, including best shots from winner Joe Highsmith.