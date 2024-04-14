 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Utica Observer Dispatch
Canada edges U.S. in overtime for women’s hockey world title
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup results at Texas: Chase Elliott wins in overtime
The Masters - Final Round
Masters 2024 recap: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_overtimefinish_240414.jpg
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
nbc_nas_bellbowman_240414.jpg
Bell’s spin at Texas sets off chain reaction
oly_canoe_leibfarth_240414.jpg
Leibfarth qualifies for Paris at U.S. Canoe Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Utica Observer Dispatch
Canada edges U.S. in overtime for women’s hockey world title
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup results at Texas: Chase Elliott wins in overtime
The Masters - Final Round
Masters 2024 recap: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_overtimefinish_240414.jpg
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
nbc_nas_bellbowman_240414.jpg
Bell’s spin at Texas sets off chain reaction
oly_canoe_leibfarth_240414.jpg
Leibfarth qualifies for Paris at U.S. Canoe Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Masters chasers praise Scheffler's approach

April 14, 2024 07:52 PM
Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Luke List talk about what makes Scottie Scheffler a special player after his second Masters win.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes_240414.jpg
2:36
Masters chasers praise Scheffler’s approach
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ew_greenjacket_240414.jpg
1:43
Ever Wonder: The Green Jacket’s history
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
1:34
Will Scheffler finish the job at the Masters?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240413.jpg
0:48
Morikawa looking to challenge Scheffler at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_woodsintv_240413.jpg
2:18
Tiger analyzes struggles at Masters Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_abergintv_249413.jpg
1:21
Åberg embracing the pressure of the Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpodcastv2_240413.jpg
22:16
Masters Round 3 recap: Scheffler’s surge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_workdaysalesv2_240413.jpg
2:28
Could Schauffele break through on Masters Sunday?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_homaintv_240413.jpg
2:37
Homa: ‘Going to remind myself I’m a dog’ Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_morikawapresser_240413.jpg
4:00
New putter gives Morikawa comfort at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerintv_240413.jpg
3:18
How Scheffler rebounded during Round 3 at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_brysonintv_249413.jpg
3:38
DeChambeau reflects on wild day at the Masters
Now Playing