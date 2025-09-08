 Skip navigation
Top News

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open - Third Round
Top-ranked girls junior Asterisk Talley commits to No. 1 Stanford
nbc_smx_deeganintrv_250906.jpg
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at zMax Dragway: Haiden Deegan begins defense with a win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
NFL Week 1 Stock Up, Stock Down: Keon Coleman, Emeka Egbuka performances were not flukes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay
micah.jpg
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jordan, Poulter's mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup

September 8, 2025 12:54 PM
In partnership with Rolex, Ian Poulter and Michael Jordan remember their mental duel at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
Latest Clips

nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
02:15
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_bte_eagleschiefs_250908.jpg
02:07
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
nbc_bte_commanderspackers_250908.jpg
02:03
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
04:28
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_csu_chargers_250908.jpg
04:15
Herbert made ‘the biggest statement’ of Week 1
nbc_csu_eaglescowboysv2_250908.jpg
02:25
Cowboys can be ‘a pain in the butt’ in the NFC
nbc_csu_fullpod_250908.jpg
18:28
Week 1 leftovers: Chargers impress, Colts stunner
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250908.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
04:35
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
01:42
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerscomments_250908.jpg
06:56
Rodgers takes satisfaction from beating Jets
nbc_pft_coldol_250908.jpg
02:59
Dolphins’ dysfunction prevalent vs. Colts
nbc_pft_parsons_250908.jpg
10:53
Parsons, LaFleur shine as Packers pound Lions
nbc_pft_benbro_250908.jpg
01:30
Bengals ‘had to sweat’ in narrow win over Browns
nbc_pft_camward_250908.jpg
03:30
Why the 2025 Titans could be like the 2023 Texans
nbc_pft_comgia_250908.jpg
03:24
How long will Giants start Wilson over Dart?
nbc_pft_billsravens_250908.jpg
04:50
Simms: The Bills prove they are ‘remarkable’
nbc_pft_bucfal_250908.jpg
04:23
Buccaneers score ‘total team win’ over Falcons
nbc_pft_sfsea_250908.jpg
05:44
49ers overcome miscues to beat Seahawks
nbc_pft_jetssteelers_250908.jpg
08:16
Rodgers ‘let it fly’ in Steelers win over Jets
nbc_pft_ramifications_250908.jpg
07:12
How Ravens-Bills could carry over later in season
nbc_pft_ramstexans_250908.jpg
05:52
Texans miss statement opportunity vs. Rams
nbc_pft_fourthdown_250908.jpg
13:04
Should Ravens have let Lamar decide Bills game?
nbc_pft_ravensopportunities_250908.jpg
11:29
Ravens come up short in big moment again
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_250907.jpg
02:47
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
nbc_simms_washgiants_250907.jpg
04:57
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
tomlin.jpg
01:44
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’
nbc_simms_hyundai_250907.jpg
18:01
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Escape from New York’