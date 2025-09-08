Watch Now
Jordan, Poulter's mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
In partnership with Rolex, Ian Poulter and Michael Jordan remember their mental duel at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
Up Next
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
Howell's memorable trip to the bar in 2004
In partnership with Rolex, David Howell tells the story of his comical trip to the bar in 2004 after Team Europe's Ryder Cup victory.
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
In partnership with Rolex, Colin Montgomerie and other members of Team Europe reflect on their record setting victory over Team USA in 2004.
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
Poulter & Olazabal's emotional message in 2012
In partnership with Rolex, Ian Poulter and Jose Maria Olazabal emotionally reflect on the text message Olazabal sent Poulter after Team Europe's remarkable comeback at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
Ballesteros' iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
In partnership with Rolex, Billy Foster looks back on caddying for Seve Ballesteros in his showdown with Paul Azinger at the 1991 Ryder Cup.
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
Home fans add 'bonkers' edge to the Ryder Cup
In partnership with Rolex, members of Team Europe discuss how the home crowd has fueled them over the years, including during their impressive victory at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
Don't miss 'Tales From The Ryder Cup,' Chapter 1
Chapter 1 of 'Tales From The Ryder Cup' in partnership with Rolex premieres on NBC at 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 31.
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
Fleetwood's playoff run ends in emotional win
Tommy Fleetwood's strong play throughout the FedExCup Playoffs culminated in a breakthrough PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship.
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
Relive the best shots and stats from Tommy Fleetwood's break through PGA Tour victory at the 2025 Tour Championship.
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots from Tommy Fleetwood's final round at the Tour Championship from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, where he closed out his first PGA Tour win.