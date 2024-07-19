Watch Now
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood in Truckee.
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
Look at some significant statistics and achievements from the Genesis Scottish Open, where Robert MacIntyre became only the second Scotsman to win the tournament.
MacIntyre on Scottish Open: ‘The one I wanted’
Robert MacIntyre says he doesn't know whether to cry or laugh after winning the Scottish Open, explains what happened with his free drop on 16 and goes inside his 22-footer on 18 before Golf Central breaks down his win.
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the fourth and final round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, ending in a dramatic five-man playoff.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's second round of the Genesis Scottish Open and hear from the defending champion after his round.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, analyzing how he can stay at the top of the leaderboard.