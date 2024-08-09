Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
Todd Lewis breaks down the latest weather conditions for the 2024 Wyndham Championship after a tropical storm terrorized Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
The Golf Central team honors Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez’s storied career on and off the green after the World Golf Hall of Fame member died at 88.
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour chief referee Ken Tackett discusses Tropical Storm Debby postponing Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship and how the PGA Tour will fit in 72 holes -- whether 36 come on Sunday or the tournament ends Monday.
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
Golf Central's Todd Lewis explains how the FedExCup will honor Grayson Murray before interviewing Victor Perez, Brendon Todd, Seamus Power and Lucas Glover ahead of the Wyndham Championship.
Top moments from The 3M Open
Take a look at some of the best moments from The 3M Open , featuring highlights from Max Greyserman and tournament winner Jhonattan Vegas.
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
PGA Tour rookie Max Greyserman speaks to the media after putting on a show in the final round of the 3M Open. He birdied 6 of his last 9 holes to finish 2nd at 16-under 268, his career-best result on tour.
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
Jhonattan Vegas reacts to his win in the 3M Open, his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2017, before Mark Rolfing lauds the Venezuelan golfer for what he calls "a remarkable story."
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
Matt Kuchar is back to the "old Matt Kuchar," which helped him shoot an 8-under 63 in Round 3 of the 3M Open, putting him one shot off the lead after Moving Day.
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.