Tight end Oscar Delp (Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially today as a 2022 All-American.
All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
Syracuse v Clemson
Seven All-Americans Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List
Running back Trevor Etienne (Jennings, Louisiana/ Jennings H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially honored as a 2022 All-American.
Eight All-Americans Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

nbc_golf_gc_finalthoughts_240809.jpg
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240809.jpg
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
nbc_ffhh_morerbsstorylines_v2_240809.jpg
Conner is an ‘under-the-radar’ fantasy target

Tight end Oscar Delp (Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially today as a 2022 All-American.
All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
Syracuse v Clemson
Seven All-Americans Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List
Running back Trevor Etienne (Jennings, Louisiana/ Jennings H.S.), the four-star prospect, was officially honored as a 2022 All-American.
Eight All-Americans Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

nbc_golf_gc_finalthoughts_240809.jpg
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240809.jpg
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
nbc_ffhh_morerbsstorylines_v2_240809.jpg
Conner is an ‘under-the-radar’ fantasy target

Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

August 9, 2024 06:25 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
6:18
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_tlweisreport_240809.jpg
3:21
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
nbc_golf_gc_chichirodriguez_240809.jpg
4:40
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
oly24_hlf_gow_6644_wyndhamupdate_240808.jpg
4:52
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_240807.jpg
5:53
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_240729.jpg
1:20
Top moments from The 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_greysermanint_240728.jpg
1:48
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_vegas_240728.jpg
4:19
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
nbc_golf_3mfinalroundhlV2_240728.jpg
7:09
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
1:19
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
nbc_golf_3mround3hl_240727.jpg
10:34
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
nbc_golf_buckleypresser_240726.jpg
2:26
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
