Watch Now

Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1

February 13, 2025 08:04 PM
Relive the standout moments from the first round of the Genesis Invitational, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
nbc_golf_scottiehlandsound_250213.jpg
6:33
Scheffler reflects on ‘challenging’ Round 1
nbc_golf_genesisrd1_250213.jpg
12:06
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250213.jpg
2:59
McCarthy: ‘It wasn’t much fun’ at Genesis Invit.
nbc_golf_roryintvreax_250213.jpg
3:02
Wagner: McIlroy has ‘finite’ perspective on LIV
nbc_golf_gc_jaymonahanreacs_250212.jpg
10:46
Monahan gives insight on Trump meeting
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250212.jpg
6:18
Inside ‘layered’ PGA Tour and Trump meeting
morikawa_aimpoint.jpg
8:07
Morikawa responds to Glover’s remarks on AimPoint
nbc_golftoday_rory_250212.jpg
11:03
McIlroy: Moving forward is ‘best for everyone’
nbc_golftoday_pacmeetings_250212.jpg
4:19
Tour Championship just one topic at PAC meetings
nbc_golf_gt_cobraequipmentroom_250129.jpg
4:10
Cobra’s DS-Adapt drivers are ‘built for speed’
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext_250211.jpg
0:29
Stevens, McNealy pace Aon Swing 5 and Next 10
nbc_golf_gc_horschelintv_250211.jpg
10:45
Horschel: TGL can ‘open up so many doors’
