MacIntyre on Scottish Open: 'The one I wanted'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISCO Championship - Final Round
Harry Hall chips in to win first PGA Tour event in playoff at ISCO Championship
2024 American Century Championship - Day Two
Tennis’ Mardy Fish wins second American Century Championship title
MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Levi Kitchen.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Spring Creek: Levi Kitchen becomes third first time winner of 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kaulighls_240714.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_toddlewisroyaltroon_240714.jpg
Players begin prepping for The Open at Royal Troon
nbc_golf_iscohls_240714__126996.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISCO Championship - Final Round
Harry Hall chips in to win first PGA Tour event in playoff at ISCO Championship
2024 American Century Championship - Day Two
Tennis’ Mardy Fish wins second American Century Championship title
MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Levi Kitchen.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Spring Creek: Levi Kitchen becomes third first time winner of 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kaulighls_240714.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_toddlewisroyaltroon_240714.jpg
Players begin prepping for The Open at Royal Troon
nbc_golf_iscohls_240714__126996.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MacIntyre on Scottish Open: 'The one I wanted'

July 14, 2024 08:37 PM
Robert MacIntyre says he doesn't know whether to cry or laugh after winning the Scottish Open, explains what happened with his free drop on 16 and goes inside his 22-footer on 18 before Golf Central breaks down his win.
Up Next
nbc_gc_kaulighls_240714.jpg
2:44
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddlewisroyaltroon_240714.jpg
5:37
Players begin prepping for The Open at Royal Troon
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kyriacou_coughlinhlreax_240713.jpg
8:13
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kcchl_240713.jpg
2:01
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
6:25
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
1:48
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyhlreax_240712.jpg
5:08
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
2:53
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kauligrd1_240711.jpg
1:29
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tavalindintv_240711.jpg
4:12
Lindblad ‘not afraid of big stage’ at Evian
Now Playing