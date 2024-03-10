 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor will undergo season-ending hip surgery
Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Top Clips

nbc_golf_apiround4hls_240310.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
nbc_cbb_purduevwis_240310.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue top Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_nebiowa_240310.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa win Big Ten title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor will undergo season-ending hip surgery
Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Top Clips

nbc_golf_apiround4hls_240310.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
nbc_cbb_purduevwis_240310.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue top Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_nebiowa_240310.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa win Big Ten title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler: Arnold Palmer win is 'special'

March 10, 2024 05:45 PM
Scottie Scheffler reflects on his win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining how he stuck to his "process" in the dominant victory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_apiround4hls_240310.jpg
15:11
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240310.jpg
1:19
Scheffler: Arnold Palmer win is ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
2:56
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wyndamclarktouch_240309.jpg
5:46
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerrd3react_240309.jpg
3:46
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
Now Playing
shane_lowry.jpg
4:21
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240309.jpg
1:07
McIlroy in API hunt after ‘tremendous’ back-nine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerrd3hl_240309.jpg
9:55
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_scottierd3intv_240309.jpg
1:00
Scheffler praises patience after Round 3 of API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_puertoricoopen_240309.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_roryrd3intv_240309.jpg
1:45
McIlroy has ‘a lot of momentum’ after back nine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_rorybirdieon10_240309.jpg
1:43
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
Now Playing