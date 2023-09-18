 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Fortinet payout: Theegala earns $1.5M for first win
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Fortinet Championship winner Theegala
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Indianapolis results: Porsche Penske Motorsport finishes 1-2 in Brickyard ‘home’ race

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tyreekhilltd_230917.jpg
Tua, Hill connect for TD to double Dolphins’ lead
nbc_snf_mosterttd_230917.jpg
Mostert sprints up the side for first Dolphins’ TD
nbc_imsa_IN_230917.jpg
Highlights: IMSA ‘Battle On The Bricks’ at Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Theegala after first win: "Doesn't feel real"

September 17, 2023 09:22 PM
Sahith Theegala is interviewed with his parents after winning the 2023 Fortinet Championship for his first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_sahithintv_230917.jpg
2:28
Theegala after first win: “Doesn’t feel real”
nbc_golf_penske_230916_1920x1080_2264400451544.jpg
1:40
Thomas playing with confidence at Fortinet
nbc_golf_gc_theegalarecapandpresser_230916.jpg
4:32
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
nbc_golf_gc_thomasrecapandpresser_230916.jpg
5:24
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
nbc_golf_pgafortinetrd3_230916.jpg
6:31
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pgafortinetrd3_thomasholeout_230916.jpg
1:01
Thomas holes bunker shot at Fortinet
mpx.jpg
7:12
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_maxhoma_230915.jpg
2:15
Homa recaps Round 2 performance at Fortinet
nbc_golf_justinthomasintv_230914.jpg
1:41
Justin Thomas: “Managed my game really well”
nbc_golf_fortinet_round1_230914.jpg
18:26
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
2:03
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
9:40
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
