 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wagner analyzes how to attack Pinehurst's greens

June 10, 2024 05:52 PM
Johnson Wagner demonstrates the different approaches players can take from just off the greens at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 2024 U.S. Open.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
5:00
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adamscott_240610.jpg
3:22
Scott happy to make 92nd straight major tournament
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pinehurst_240610.jpg
8:21
How Pinehurst became ‘the home of American golf’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagner_240610.jpg
6:08
Wagner analyzes how to attack Pinehurst’s greens
Now Playing
nbc_golf_greens_240610.jpg
1:55
Players struck by speed of greens at Pinehurst
Now Playing
nbc_golf_1999usopenhls_240610.jpg
24:35
Relive Payne Stewart’s win at the 99th U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
3:42
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
Now Playing
dnp_nbc_golf_pga_usopen2005ehl_240607.jpg
20:17
Relive Campbell’s extraordinary 2005 U.S. Open win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
20:01
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_johnchinintv_240603.jpg
2:31
Chin emotional after qualifying for U.S. Open
Now Playing