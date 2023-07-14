 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-San Diego State vs UCONN
March Madness expansion discussed by NCAA committee but no deal imminent
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers place defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers a year after trade from Carolina
MLB: Game Two-San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies
Schwarber lifts Phillies to 6-4 comeback win over Machado and Padres

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_danaopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrecap_230715.jpg
Scheffler ‘hanging in’ at Scottish Open
hunter lawrence spring creek 2023
Lawrence back on top of 250 after Spring Creek

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Woodson bounces back with two long putts

July 14, 2023 05:14 PM
Charles Woodson recovers from a poor drive on the 17th hole, making two consecutive long putts to finish his first round at the American Century Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_barbrd3hl_230715.jpg
5:31
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230715.jpg
1:26
Fleetwood makes big move at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_trevorconeintv_230715.jpg
1:59
Cone’s ball-striking ‘coming around’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
9:46
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stephcurryacereact_230715.jpg
2:12
Curry watches back ace, shoots hoops at ACC
Now Playing
nbc_pga_golf_scottishopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
16:14
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aaronrodgersintv_230715.jpg
2:31
Rodgers feels love from Jets, Packers fans at ACC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dougpedersonintv_230715.jpg
1:08
Pederson: Jaguars still chasing AFC elite
Now Playing
nbc_golf_larrycharlesjostintv_230715.jpg
1:33
Barkley, Jost, Larry the Cable Guy make fun group
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd2hl_230714.jpg
5:26
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_acctahoerd1hl_230714.jpg
9:39
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230714.jpg
1:40
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
Now Playing