MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
NCAA committee approves Indianapolis to host all 3 men’s finals, NIT in 2026, adds metrics for 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_240711.jpg
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg
nbc_dps_dponjaylenbrownolympicsnub_240711.jpg
Is White a better fit for Team USA than Brown?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Berhalter was 'tactically naïve' with USMNT

July 11, 2024 02:34 PM
Roger Bennett joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss England's run to the Euro 2024 final, and shares his thoughts on the state of the USMNT.