Highlights: 2023 Paris-Tours

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Monday Night Football Week 5 Best Bets: Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Long: Title hopes remain for Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. despite rough round
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
What drivers said after Charlotte Roval elimination race
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Harrison: Belichick hasn’t forgotten how to coach
Give me the headlines: Colts gather ‘no Moss’
Chase, Burrow looked ‘encouraging’ vs. Cardinals
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Monday Night Football Week 5 Best Bets: Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Long: Title hopes remain for Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. despite rough round
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
What drivers said after Charlotte Roval elimination race
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Harrison: Belichick hasn’t forgotten how to coach
Give me the headlines: Colts gather ‘no Moss’
Chase, Burrow looked ‘encouraging’ vs. Cardinals
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2023 Paris-Tours
October 9, 2023 12:34 AM
Relive the action from the 2023 Paris-Tours from Paris, France.
Close Ad