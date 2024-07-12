 Skip navigation
ISCO Championship - Round Two
Lowest cut on PGA Tour record as Pierceson Coody keeps ISCO Championship lead
Travis Kelce American Century Championship
ACC karaoke champ Travis Kelce reflects on ‘funnest year of my life,’ anticipates Chiefs’ 3-peat quest
Hy-Vee%20INDYCAR%20Race%20Weekend%20-%20Hy-Vee%20Homefront%20250%20-%20Friday_%20July%2012_%202024_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m112037.jpg
‘Slippery Business’ for IndyCar as different track surfaces create slippery situation at Iowa Speedway

nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
nbc_indy_ericssoncrash_240712.jpg
Ericsson crashes out of practice at Iowa
nbc_golf_accr1hl_240712.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 1

HLs: Kelces' American Century Championship Rd. 1

July 12, 2024 06:54 PM
Watch the highlights -- and, surely, some lowlights -- from Travis and Jason Kelce's opening round of the American Century Championship.