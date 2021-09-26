Watch Now
Jordan, Curry share similarities of Ryder Cup, NBA
Steph Curry and Michael Jordan explore why golf is the "toughest" game mentally, how the team-first mentality of the Ryder Cup requires the same selflessness as basketball, who Jordan sees himself in the most and more.
Hedwall looking forward to fifth Solheim Cup
Hedwall looking forward to fifth Solheim Cup
Caroline Hedwall joins Golf Today ahead of the Solheim Cup to discuss how she heard that she made the team and what to expect from the European squad in 2023.
Scheffler looks ahead to 2023 Tour Championship
Scheffler looks ahead to 2023 Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to reflect on his success this year, his mindset for the 2023 Tour Championship and how he's at his best when he 'stays the course.'
Pedersen previews European Solheim Cup team
Pedersen previews European Solheim Cup team
Emily Kristine Pederson joins Golf Today to preview the 2023 European Solheim Cup team as well as discuss her experience playing in past Solheim Cups.
Rahm outlines his plan for Tour Championship
Rahm outlines his plan for Tour Championship
Jon Rahm sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his plan for the 2023 Tour Championship and how he views his season thus far as 'very successful.'
Hovland plans to stay consistent with FedEx Cup
Hovland plans to stay consistent with FedEx Cup
Viktor Hovland says that he plans to stay consistent amid his FedEx Cup Standing heading into the 2023 TOUR Championship.
Dunlap 'embraced the pressure' during Amateur win
Dunlap 'embraced the pressure' during Amateur win
Nick Dunlap joins Golf today to discuss his U.S. Amateur win and how it felt to become the only player since Tiger Woods to win both U.S. Amateurs.
Pano plans to keep momentum after ISPS win
Pano plans to keep momentum after ISPS win
Alexa Pano joins Golf Today to discuss her win at the ISPS Handa World Invitational and how she plans to keep that momentum rolling moving forward.
McIlroy: Woods' role on PGA board 'has been felt'
McIlroy: Woods' role on PGA board 'has been felt'
Golf Today breaks down Rory McIlroy's comments on his engagement with the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods' role on the PGA Tour Board since being appointed in the beginning of August.
Pettersen wants 'feisty, energetic' Solheim team
Pettersen wants 'feisty, energetic' Solheim team
Suzann Pettersen talks about her picks as captain of the European Solheim Cup team and the culture she wants to build within the group.
Analyzing Pettersen's picks for 2023 Solheim Cup
Analyzing Pettersen's picks for 2023 Solheim Cup
Paige McKenzie reacts to Suzann Pettersen's picks for the 2023 European Solheim Cup team.
Monahan: 'I'm a work in progress'
Monahan: 'I'm a work in progress'
Todd Lewis believes that an "inspired" Jay Monahan is at "peace" after taking steps to better his mental and physical well being, and that negotiations are going well from a PGA Tour perspective.
Monahan teases 'positive outcome' for PGA Tour
Monahan teases 'positive outcome' for PGA Tour
Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch react to Jay Monahan forecasting a "positive outcome" for the PGA Tour, but it remains uncertain whether or not that will involve LIV Golf and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.