MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Bruno
Doug Bruno steps down as DePaul coach after 39 seasons at the school
Dawn Staley
March Maddening? Timing of transfer portal opening can be tough on coaches still in the tourney
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand will be in the lineup Friday against Utah for his Panthers’ debut

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_bte_floridaderby_250328.jpg
Florida Derby horses to bet beyond Sovereignty
nbc_bte_cavsvspistons_250328.jpg
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why Tennessee might be too much for Kentucky

March 28, 2025 01:17 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview No. 2 Tennessee going up against No. 3 Kentucky in this SEC showdown in the Sweet 16.

nbc_roto_msuvolemiss_250328.jpg
01:11
Take the under in Ole Miss-Michigan State game
nbc_roto_aubvmich_250328.jpg
01:26
Auburn might struggle to cover spread vs. Michigan
nbc_bte_dukevsari_250327.jpg
01:17
Why Duke’s depth is the X-factor vs. Arizona
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_bte_ufvsmd_250327.jpg
01:17
Expect Gators to cover, win big over Terrapins
nbc_bte_bamavsbyu_250327.jpg
01:14
Take the over in Alabama’s matchup vs. BYU
big_ten_ncaa_tourney.jpg
02:58
Inside Big Ten’s ‘monster’ NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_storylines_250324.jpg
05:48
Big Ten, Calipari top NCAA Tournament storylines
nbc_cbb_niltoblame_250324 (1).jpg
05:55
Is NIL to blame for chalky tournament?
nbc_cbb_1seedsrecap_250324 (1).jpg
06:58
Top seeds living up to billing in March Madness
nbc_cbb_f4sleepers_250324.jpg
06:09
Assessing which sleeper teams can make Final Four
nbc_cbb_b10drought_250324.jpg
07:31
Who has potential to end Big Ten title drought?
nbc_roto_rbbfinalfourv2_250324.jpg
02:17
Best Final Four wagers entering Sweet 16
nbc_roto_rbbnatchampionship_2503224.jpg
01:30
Duke, Florida are best bets to win NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_msukohlerpkg_250321.jpg
03:01
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos
nbc_bte_rbbuconnou_250321.jpg
01:46
Expect Oklahoma to test UConn in 1st-round matchup
XavIll.jpg
01:28
Xavier a live underdog vs. Illinois in Round of 64
MarquetteNM.jpg
01:46
Take Marquette vs. trendy underdog New Mexico
nbc_bte_kentuckyvstroy_250321.jpg
01:19
Target Troy’s team over in matchup vs. Kentucky
nbc_roto_bte_kansasark_250320.jpg
01:31
KU’s experience could make the difference vs. ARK
nbc_roto_bte_michsdv2_250320.jpg
01:29
Favor Michigan and the over vs. UC San Diego
nbc_roto_bte_stjohnsnebomaha_250320.jpg
01:29
Defense wins out in St. John’s vs. Nebraska Omaha
nbc_roto_bte_uclautahst_250320.jpg
01:54
Under is best bet for Utah State vs. UCLA
jeremiah_fears__638810.jpg
03:41
Dynasty watch: Players to monitor in NCAA Tourney
nbc_roto_btelousville_250319.jpg
01:27
Crowd advantage to favor Louisville over Creighton
nbc_roto_btepurdue_250319.jpg
01:26
Purdue, High Point could ‘fill it up’ in matchup
nbc_roto_bte_zagageorgia_250319.jpg
01:52
Gonzaga getting ‘generous’ 6.5 points vs. Georgia
nbc_roto_texasxavier_250319.jpg
01:43
Texas ‘slept on’ in First Four matchup vs. Xavier
nbc_roto_wiscomontana_250319.jpg
01:40
Wisconsin to ‘roll’ past Montana in first round
nbc_cbb_cinderellastalk_250318.jpg
02:18
Drake, High Point are Cinderella candidates

nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_bte_floridaderby_250328.jpg
01:19
Florida Derby horses to bet beyond Sovereignty
nbc_bte_cavsvspistons_250328.jpg
01:48
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons
FlaggDPS.jpg
12:29
Kellogg: Flagg ‘as advertised’ in win over Arizona
cooper_flagg.jpg
19:54
‘Unfair’ to compare Flagg to current NBA player
nbc_dlb_nilportal_250328.jpg
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
nbc_dlb_alabamabyu_250328.jpg
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
nbc_cyc_voltastage5hl_250328.jpg
29:37
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5
nbc_cyc_voltastage5finish_250328.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5 finish
nbc_bwoa_minteh_250328.jpg
08:51
Minteh motivated by family, Gambian heritage
nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
03:09
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
06:11
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
13:17
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land
internationalgames.jpg
05:38
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250328.jpg
06:10
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
nbc_pft_coltsqbs_250328.jpg
09:33
What Jones in IND means for Richardson’s future
nbc_smx_30board_250328.jpg
13:52
How wet weather may affect Seattle Supercross
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250328.jpg
02:57
Plessinger a value bet to make podium in Seattle
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250328.jpg
04:30
Analyzing Sexton’s chances to regain 450 lead
nbc_pft_draftprospectslanding_250328.jpg
07:24
Draft prospects deserve a say in where they land
nbc_pft_groomingyoungqbs_250328.jpg
13:47
NFL has moved past growing young QBs into starters
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiantsdraft_250328.jpg
07:53
Wilson acknowledges chance NYG draft QB at No. 3
nbc_pft_russeillwilsonsteelers_250328.jpg
03:19
The Steelers wanted nothing to do with Wilson
nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd1_250327.jpg
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short