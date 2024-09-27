 Skip navigation
Dillon Gabriel Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats
2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Evan Beck wins U.S. Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and U.S. Open
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_240927.jpg
Milroe will have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Georgia
nbc_dps_cowboysgiantsrecap_240927.jpg
DAL needs work after Week 4 win to contend for SB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How will A's bring free agents to Sacramento?

September 27, 2024 02:29 PM
MLB columnist Bob Nightengale joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas, attracting free agents to Sacramento, Shohei Ohtani's dominance and more.
nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240927.jpg
5:30
Analyzing value of Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball
nbc_dps_oaklandathletics_240927.jpg
5:56
Athletics conclude their MLB run at the Coliseum
shoheijudge.jpg
2:10
Ohtani vs. Judge: Who is having the better season?
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240925.jpg
12:46
Is Ohtani the ‘greatest living’ baseball player?
nbc_dps_franchiseinworstshape_240925.jpg
9:12
Franchise in worst shape: Panthers, A’s, ChiSox?
nbc_dps_tommyjohninterview_240925.jpg
15:18
Tommy John on HOF case, surgery named after him
nbc_rbs_2025pitching_240925.jpg
3:55
Skenes is a ‘once in their generation’ player
nbc_rbs_nlwildcard_240925.jpg
2:50
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
nbc_rbs_jobetigers_240925.jpg
3:42
Could Jobe be ‘the next big thing’ for the Tigers?
nbc_dlb_schurintv_240923.jpg
16:08
How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?
nbc_dlb_ohtani5050v3_240920.jpg
7:55
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_240920.jpg
9:59
Ohtani is a generational ‘one of one’ talent
