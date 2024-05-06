Watch Now
Orioles' Means has legitimate fantasy upside
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means tossed seven scoreless innings in his season debut and showed why he has major fantasy baseball upside.
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
Kyle Manzardo's encouraging AAA performances showed promise, but the Cleveland Guardians' depth at first base will likely relegate him to a limited fantasy role in 2024.
Scott has serious potential in fantasy baseball
New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott has the tools to be a force in fantasy baseball, possessing the potential to be a top 50 starter.
Arraez ‘freed from mediocre lineup’ after trade
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze the trade that sent Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres and how it will impact both lineups in fantasy baseball.
Mets’ Scott ‘looks the part’ as a strikeout ace
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the potential of New York Mets pitching prospect Christian Scott, explaining why he should be strongly considered as a waiver pickup in fantasy baseball.
Bee specialist Matt Hilton saves MLB game
After a swarm of bees delayed the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, pest control specialist Matt Hilton came to clear the field. Hilton joins the Dan Patrick Show to walk through the moment.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Dodgers’ Pages
Eric Samulski justifies why Dodgers rookie Andy Pages needs to be on fantasy players' radars, the Royals' MJ Melendez is still worth stashing and it's okay to cut ties with Pirates' pitcher Mitch Keller.
Revisiting fantasy picks: Henderson vs. De La Cruz
Eric Samulski, Scott Pianowski and D.J. Short take a look back at their fantasy baseball draft rankings for Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz and discuss their strategies for picking starting pitchers.
Trout’s surgery makes fantasy outlook unclear
Eric Samulski, Scott Pianowski and D.J. Short discuss how the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout's surgery for his meniscus injury makes him a drop candidate in fantasy baseball.
How Jomboy Media grew into baseball podcast giant
Jomboy Media founders Jimmy O'Brien and Jake Storiale recount their origin story, their arrival on the national stage during the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and more.
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
Matt Mervis is likely headed for a platoon role, but his bat certainly has the pop to make an impact as he gets another shot to prove his big league credentials to the Chicago Cubs.
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
The underlying stats suggest Jackson Chourio's early struggles are for real despite the rookie phenom's prodigious skillset.