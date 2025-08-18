 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 08 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
Scott Frost returns to UCF to find his motto still adorning the walls
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Julian Sayin named Ohio State’s starting quarterback for season opener against Texas
NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 04 SEC Championship Game - Auburn v South Carolina
Auburn formally will retire QB Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey during game against Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leedspenalty_250818.jpg
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy

Watch Now

Burns requires 'wait and see' approach in fantasy

August 18, 2025 03:49 PM
James Schiano assesses the fantasy implications of Chase Burns' right flexor strain, including why the flame-throwing rookie shouldn't be counted on to contribute down the stretch.

nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_king_250815.jpg
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
nbc_roto_roki_250815.jpg
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
nbc_roto_nola_250815.jpg
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_crews_250814.jpg
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
nbc_roto_hurston_250814.jpg
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
nbc_roto_oneil_250814.jpg
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
nbc_roto_keaschall_250811.jpg
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
nbc_roto_nolav2_250808.jpg
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
nbc_roto_cortes_250807.jpg
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
nbc_roto_davidbednar_250807.jpg
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
nbc_roto_colson_250807.jpg
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
nbc_roto_yankees_250807.jpg
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
nbc_roto_nicklodolo_250806.jpg
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250806.jpg
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
nbc_roto_mackenziegore_250806.jpg
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
nbc_roto_cavalli_250805.jpg
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
nbc_roto_finnegan_250805.jpg
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_leedspenalty_250818.jpg
01:30
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250818.jpg
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_calebplayernews_250818.jpg
01:19
Williams a strong post-hype QB1 with new coaching
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250818.jpg
01:33
Hurts, Henry among best bets for most rushing TDs
nbc_csu_alarmfirefullv2_250818.jpg
11:36
Simms: Saints dropping hints about starting Shough
mcconkey_berry.jpg
09:25
Will Allen impact McConkey’s fantasy stock?
dolphins_mpx.jpg
08:53
Can Dolphins rely on Wilson, Ewers as Tua backups?
nbc_berry_fallerswrs_250818.jpg
10:52
Drafting McLaurin in fantasy comes with ‘risks’
nbc_berry_fallersrbs_250818.jpg
04:31
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_berry_riserswrdeeper_250818.jpg
05:41
Egbuka can be No. 1 WR in loaded Bucs offense
nbc_dlb_showcausepenalty_250818.jpg
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_berry_riserswrs_250818.jpg
05:43
Waddle still has fantasy ‘value’ heading into 2025
nbc_dps_dponmichiganpenalty_250818.jpg
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
nbc_berry_risersrbsv2_250818.jpg
10:55
Will Henderson ‘hype’ cause early round selection?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
02:05
Monitor Dart for OROY futures, wait for value
nbc_csu_nfcwestodds_250818.jpg
02:32
Simms ‘shocked’ to see 49ers favored in NFC West
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250818.jpg
02:06
How Bears’ Williams stacks up in MVP markets
nbc_roto_raidersfutures_v2_250818.jpg
02:20
Raiders are worth betting on despite concerns
nbc_csu_draketreveyon_250818.jpg
02:45
Simms: Pump brakes on Maye, all gas for Henderson
caleb_mpx.jpg
03:16
Bears’ Williams ready to take ‘big step up’
nbc_dps_geraldmccoy_250818.jpg
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
nbc_dps_preseasonqbs_250818.jpg
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants