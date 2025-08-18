Burns requires 'wait and see' approach in fantasy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Scott Frost returns to UCF to find his motto still adorning the walls
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Julian Sayin named Ohio State’s starting quarterback for season opener against Texas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Auburn formally will retire QB Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey during game against Georgia
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Scott Frost returns to UCF to find his motto still adorning the walls
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Julian Sayin named Ohio State’s starting quarterback for season opener against Texas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Auburn formally will retire QB Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey during game against Georgia
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Burns requires 'wait and see' approach in fantasy
August 18, 2025 03:49 PM
James Schiano assesses the fantasy implications of Chase Burns' right flexor strain, including why the flame-throwing rookie shouldn't be counted on to contribute down the stretch.
Related Videos
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
Latest Clips
01:30
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
01:19
Williams a strong post-hype QB1 with new coaching
01:33
Hurts, Henry among best bets for most rushing TDs
11:36
Simms: Saints dropping hints about starting Shough
09:25
Will Allen impact McConkey’s fantasy stock?
08:53
Can Dolphins rely on Wilson, Ewers as Tua backups?
10:52
Drafting McLaurin in fantasy comes with ‘risks’
04:31
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
05:41
Egbuka can be No. 1 WR in loaded Bucs offense
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
05:43
Waddle still has fantasy ‘value’ heading into 2025
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
10:55
Will Henderson ‘hype’ cause early round selection?
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
02:05
Monitor Dart for OROY futures, wait for value
02:32
Simms ‘shocked’ to see 49ers favored in NFC West
02:06
How Bears’ Williams stacks up in MVP markets
02:20
Raiders are worth betting on despite concerns
02:45
Simms: Pump brakes on Maye, all gas for Henderson
03:16
Bears’ Williams ready to take ‘big step up’
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue