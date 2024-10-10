 Skip navigation
2023 Chicago Marathon
2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: How to watch, schedule, preview
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
RotoPat's Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders
2024 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

nbc_dps_newcfbplayoff_241010.jpg
Illogical conferences will force big CFB shakeup
nbc_cfb_feltonintv_241010.jpg
Maryland's Felton looks to 'step it up' after bye
nbc_dps_salehfiring_241010.jpg
DP believes Rodgers wasn't architect of Saleh exit

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2023 Chicago Marathon
2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: How to watch, schedule, preview
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders
2024 Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

nbc_dps_newcfbplayoff_241010.jpg
Illogical conferences will force big CFB shakeup
nbc_cfb_feltonintv_241010.jpg
Maryland’s Felton looks to ‘step it up’ after bye
nbc_dps_salehfiring_241010.jpg
DP believes Rodgers wasn’t architect of Saleh exit

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lindor's NLDS heroics, more MLB playoffs takeaways

October 10, 2024 10:07 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Wednesday's MLB playoffs action, from Francisco Lindor's NLDS-winning grand slam for the Mets to pitching strategy across the league during the postseason.
nbc_dps_bobcostasintv_241008.jpg
18:33
MLB format’s playoff impact; Bad blood for LAD-SD
nbc_dps_terryfranconainterview_241007.jpg
11:55
Francona: Reds situation ‘just felt right’
nbc_dps_petealonsoorkirkcousins_241004.jpg
8:23
Alonso, Cousins steal the sports spotlight
nbc_rbs_phillies_241004.jpg
3:05
Are Phillies in an upset spot vs. Mets?
royals_mpx.jpg
4:27
Royals will embrace ‘underdog mindset’ vs. Yankees
nbc_dls_marlinsmanagement_241004.jpg
8:43
Marlins display ‘special level of dysfunction’
nbc_dps_seancasey_241004.jpg
9:19
Alonso’s heroics electrify MLB postseason
nbc_dls_mlbplayoffs_241003.jpg
7:51
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
nbc_dps_dponmlbwildcardformat_241003.jpg
6:32
Patrick has no sympathy for Wild Card complaints
nbc_dls_bondsvsohtani_241003.jpg
7:16
Does Ohtani get a pass in his first postseason?
nbc_dps_wildcard_241002.jpg
1:13
Which wild card team in 0-1 hole is in worst spot?
nbc_dps_playofday_241002.jpg
1:36
Dan Patrick Show reveals rooting interests for MLB
